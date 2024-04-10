Donald Trump Orders Chick-fil-A For Supporters in Atlanta, Hands Out Shakes

Play video content rsbnetwork.com

Donald Trump's trying to woo voters in Atlanta with poultry and ice cream -- and he went to one of the most famous chicken joints to do it ... ordering a crap ton of grub for everyone.

The ex-Prez went to a Chick-fil-A in the ATL Wednesday, where his campaign rages on ... and where he popped into the restaurant to chop it up with some of the workers behind the counter ... cracking jokes with them and schmoozing as photogs and press stood around.

In terms of food, DT bought enough milkshakes and chickens to feed upwards of a couple dozen people -- and he made sure to let 'em know he was covering the tab.

Trump was also ribbing the recipients ... saying they could afford the junk food 'cause they were thin. It got some laughs ... and the guy's appearance seemed to be well-received.

There's also this ... Trump did a quick little interview after his weirdly-worded order -- "30 milkshakes, and also some chicken" -- and was told Chick-fil-A was the lord's chicken.

Trump agreed ... and even repeated the phrase back to the camera.

BTW ... it shouldn't come as a shock Trump's putting in some face time with the voters down in GA. He lost the state by just under 12k votes in 2020 -- and he's probably gotta make up that ground this time around to beat President Biden in November.