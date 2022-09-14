Chick-fil-A Worker Thwarts Alleged Carjacking With Wild MMA Takedown

Play video content Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

A Chick-fil-A worker looked more like Conor McGregor during an incident at one of the popular fast food joint's Florida locations this week ... thwarting an alleged carjacking by putting a wild MMA move on the suspect.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the altercation went down after 43-year-old William Branch grabbed the car keys from a woman holding a baby and then attempted to steal her vehicle.

Cops say the woman screamed for help -- and that's when a young Chick-fil-A employee sprung into action.

Video shot by a witness shows the man latched on to Branch -- and put the guy in a guillotine ... before taking him to the ground.

The restaurant staffer then wrestled with Branch for several moments -- before eventually subduing him.

Cops later arrived on the scene and arrested Branch, booking him on charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery. They later commended the Chick-fil-A worker for his bravery.

"A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!" police said in a statement.