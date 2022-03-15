UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Gunman During Restaurant Shooting

Kevin Holland is basically Batman at this point.

The UFC star just took matters into his own hands and stopped a crime dead in its tracks -- AGAIN -- this time, subduing a gunman at a sushi restaurant.

The 29-year-old welterweight was at Ra Sushi in the Highland Village of Houston around 11:30 PM on Monday ... when witnesses say someone entered the restaurant and fired a gun into the air.

But, while most of the folks in attendance ducked for cover, three customers -- including Holland -- rushed to stop the alleged shooter.

One of the heroes, Patrick Robinson, spoke with ABC 13 about the heroic effort ... saying, "We were eating and the next thing you know, a gunshot just popped off. So everything paused and then everybody started running to get down under a table."

"We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had."

By the time cops arrived, the 24-year-old suspect was already subdued and had his weapon taken away!!

The suspect is now facing charges of possessing a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm, the outlet reports.

Remember, this isn't the first time Holland -- who just beat "Cowboy" Oliveira at UFC 272 -- put his MMA skills to use outside the Octagon. Last year, he helped stop a carjacker just days after competing at UFC Fight Night!!