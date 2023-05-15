Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Hit Chick-fil-A Before Gym Workout

Kanye West started his week with a busy afternoon, hitting both the gym and his favorite fast-food joint all within a few hours of each other.

Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted in West Hollywood Monday ... each dressed in space-age-looking spandex and Kanye with a loose-fitting jacket. The two then piled into a waiting Mercedes SUV before heading to a nearby Chick-fil-A.

Check out the pics, Kanye sat in the backseat as his chauffeur hit the drive-thru. Unclear exactly what he ordered, or maybe he just grabbed a lemonade before the couple's next stop at a private gym.

Of course, we've seen Ye and Bianca out a lot recently since we broke the story of their private wedding at the beginning of this year.