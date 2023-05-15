Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Hit Chick-fil-A Before Gym Workout

5/15/2023 3:15 PM PT
Backgrid

Kanye West started his week with a busy afternoon, hitting both the gym and his favorite fast-food joint all within a few hours of each other.

Backgrid

Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted in West Hollywood Monday ... each dressed in space-age-looking spandex and Kanye with a loose-fitting jacket. The two then piled into a waiting Mercedes SUV before heading to a nearby Chick-fil-A.

Backgrid

Check out the pics, Kanye sat in the backseat as his chauffeur hit the drive-thru. Unclear exactly what he ordered, or maybe he just grabbed a lemonade before the couple's next stop at a private gym.

Of course, we've seen Ye and Bianca out a lot recently since we broke the story of their private wedding at the beginning of this year.

Getty

One more thing to mention ... it appears Kanye's wearing some sort of sock/shoe combo. We were the first to report he's filed to trademark 'YZY Sock Shoes' so maybe he's already testing them out in everyday scenarios.

