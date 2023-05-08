Kanye West Political Team 'Cleaning House' ... Treasurer Resigns

Kanye West's political team members are dropping off one by one after Milo Yiannopoulos took over as his political director ... who tells us they're "cleaning house."

TMZ's obtained a letter filed to the Federal Election Commission, from Kanye's 2020 campaign committee treasurer, Patrick Krason, saying he resigned Monday morning. For context, Ye hasn't officially said he's running for prez in 2024, so it seems "Kanye 2020" is still being used as the name of his political action committee.

Krason says he notified higher-ups of his resignation, and "they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days." He also says he made the rest of the team aware they can't raise or spend any funds until they find a new treasurer.

Play video content 11/27/22 BACKGRID

The move seems like it may relate to the bigger picture ... Kanye's political director Milo Yiannopoulos tells TMZ they are, "Cleaning house and professionalizing Ye's political team."

As we reported, Kanye re-hired Milo last week, and he instantly gave the boot to the rapper's right-hand man, Nick Fuentes, and Ali Alexander, one of Ye's political advisors.