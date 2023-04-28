Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Holds Auditions For New Yeezy Line with a Bunch Of Bald Models

Kanye West Bald Models To The Front!!! Holds Audition For New Yeezy Line

4/28/2023 3:50 PM PT
Kanye West’s Shaved Head Casting For Yeezy Sz10
Kanye West is deep in audition mode for his upcoming fashion show -- Yeezy Szn 10 -- but this time around, he's seeking out bald models to show off his latest garb.

Ye held his auditions in DTLA Thursday ... and we're told those trying out were to have shaved heads and dress in all black. We're told hopefuls got in line as early as 7 AM, and some waited until 3 PM for a chance to be chosen.

The rapper rocked a unique shirt after auditions wrapped, too -- one given to him by a disabled person who came in to audition.

Unclear what Kanye's got up his sleeve for his fashion line's 10th season, but the guy's clearly got representation in mind while crafting the new show.

4/19/23
FASHIONABLY WATCHING
BTW -- we saw Kanye jammin' out to his own track last week at Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl ... donning his signature full-head mask alongside his wife, Bianca.

Not sure how long Ye's had Szn 10 on his mind -- but maybe Jerry's show got those creative juices pumping.

