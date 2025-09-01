Boy Wanders Onto Closed Monorail Track at Hersheypark, On Video

A terrifying scene unfolded at a Pennsylvania amusement park this weekend when a young boy was caught on video walking along the monorail track as stunned guests watched from below.

Frightening video shows a young boy walking along the monorail track in Hersheypark. Crowds could be seen gathered below the track trying to guide the boy to safety as he was in danger of falling off the rail.https://t.co/vyiAIEJuVq pic.twitter.com/THGGArqKk8 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 31, 2025 @ABC7NY

According to Hersheypark, the child was reported missing around 5 PM Saturday after being separated from his parents. While crews searched, he managed to slip into a secure area of the monorail ride, which officials say was closed and safeguarded by a chained gate and barricaded turnstile.

Video shows the heart-stopping moment as the boy teetered dangerously close to the edge while lingering at the empty station before taking a few steps onto the high track where crowds gathered beneath, frantically trying to guide him to safety.

That's when a guest sprang into action -- climbing onto the rail to pull the child back to safety. Hersheypark says its team immediately responded, reuniting the boy with his parents unharmed.