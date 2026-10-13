Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Victim's Last Post Reveals Ironic Coincidence

The Atlanta teacher who plunged to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia made an eerily ironic Facebook post just days before the tragedy ... and it was all about coasters.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem showed off a homemade drink coaster Saturday, writing, "i need to make some more of these coasters, this s*** hard AF."

And no, the 42-year-old wasn't talking about roller coasters ... the photo shows a square drink coaster decorated with Atlanta street signs and the word "SOUTHSIDE" across the bottom.

The coincidence is chilling ... just two days later, Hassan died Monday after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hassan's family identified him as the victim of the horrific accident. He was a teacher who loved his city.

Even more heartbreaking ... Hassan's son was reportedly seated beside him when he fell, with witnesses describing the terrifying moment Hassan went flying through the air.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

Hassan reportedly struck the ride's tracks multiple times before landing on the roof of a nearby haunted house.