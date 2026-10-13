Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Victim Who Fell From Roller Coaster Identified

The man who flew off a roller coaster and died at Six Flags Over Georgia has been identified by his family ... and he's a teacher from Atlanta.

The victim is Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem ... and his family released a photo of him after the tragedy, according to 11Alive.

Hassan wears a green hat and a patterned Hawaiian shirt in the picture. He's flashing a bright smile for the camera.

The outlet says he was employed at Wesley International Academy in the Atlanta Public Schools district and was "a passionate educator who loved his city and was invested in bringing families back together."

As we reported ... a park guest fell from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday -- reportedly hitting the tracks multiple times before landing on the roof of a haunted house nearby ... and several witnesses watched in horror.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

Six Flags Over Georgia says ... "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."

Hassan's son was reportedly sitting next to him when he flew out of the roller coaster.

He was 42.