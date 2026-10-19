TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' The Inside Story From Kansas Mom's Deadly Crash at Youth Soccer Field

A Kansas mom who drove her pickup truck onto a youth soccer field, killing two people and injuring 10 others, is walking free without charges ... and there's a chance she may never be charged with a crime.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we give you the inside scoop on stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

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The unidentified 34-year-old woman drove onto a soccer field in Wichita, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man. Five children were among the 10 others injured.

She hasn't been named because she hasn't been charged ... and lots of folks are wondering why she's not in police custody ... well, we've got your answer.

Play video content Video: 2 Dead, 11 Injured After Mom Drives Truck Onto Field LiveNOW from Fox

As our panel explains, cops just don't have enough evidence at this point to charge the driver with a crime ... though investigators are still awaiting toxicology results and a mechanical examination of her truck.

So, could those test results lead to criminal charges, or was this a horrific accident? That's the big question we're digging into on today's episode.