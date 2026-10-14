TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Diddy Fights Prison Kingpin

Diddy is taking some serious hits behind bars ... the mogul suffered a nasty head injury after getting into a prison fight with a notorious Jamaican drug lord ... and TMZ has learned what sparked the showdown.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Kelly Clarkson's feud with a Brooklyn shop over a $15,000 singing bird has taken another turn ... with new surveillance video showing her fateful visit to the store.

TikTok star Bryce Hall is facing serious legal trouble after being charged with felony domestic violence in Las Vegas ... but his rep is firing back, insisting the allegations are false.

We also tackle the horrific Great Wolf Lodge family killing, President Trump sharing an A.I. video of himself wrestling a tiger, and more.