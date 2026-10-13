Kelly Clarkson’s Art of Play Visit Caught on Newly Released Security Footage

Kelly Clarkson's battle with a Brooklyn curiosity shop over a $15,000 singing bird named Molly may have a new piece of evidence in the mix ... security footage from her visit to the store.

In the video, obtained by Pablo Torres, it captures the day Kelly stopped by the store to inquire about the mechanical bird that's now at the center of a full-blown online feud.

You can see Kelly enter the store and begin picking up various items ... before approaching the $15,000 bird in question, "Molly." She's then seen talking to an employee and pointing to Molly on the wall -- unfortunately the footage has no audio.

About 5 minutes after she entered, Kelly is seen waving her hands and emotionally talking to the worker at the entrance, before she's seen exiting the shop for good.

As we previously reported ... Kelly first took the dispute public over the weekend, claiming she drove to Art of Play intending to buy several items, only to feel like an employee assumed she couldn't afford what she wanted.

The singer compared the experience to Julia Roberts getting snubbed in the legendary film "Pretty Woman" ... and warned the shop it had just lost a major sale.

Art of Play initially claimed Molly was a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing automaton permanently attached to the wall and not for sale. Kelly fired back, accusing the shop of lying and insisting an employee pointed to a $15,000 price tag before offering to find her something comparable.

The store later clarified its position, saying the $15,000 price was for a nearly identical bird owned by Seattle artist Bliss Kolb. It also claimed staff offered to show Kelly a different singing bird available for around $2,000 ... but she left before ever seeing it.

Now, the security footage adds another layer to the increasingly messy dispute ... however, surveillance footage may document the visit visually, but it can't necessarily settle a disagreement over tone or exactly how a conversation went down.

The online fallout has been massive, with supporters of both sides weighing in and the small business facing a wave of public scrutiny. The controversy has also sparked debate over whether a celebrity's social media callout is fair game when a local business disputes the account.