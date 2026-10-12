Kelly Clarkson Bird Feud Takes New Turn as Store Attempts to Clear the Air

Kelly Clarkson's feud with a Brooklyn store has taken another turn ... and now the shop is trying to clear the air over that $15,000 singing bird.

Art of Play issued another statement early Monday, clarifying what it says really happened during the singer's five-minute visit Saturday ... and insisting there was a major misunderstanding.

The shop says Kelly asked about a mechanical bird named Molly, which is permanently attached to the wall and isn't for sale.

But here's where things get interesting ... the store says it told Kelly an artist in Seattle, Bliss Kolb, owns a nearly identical bird and would be willing to part with it for $15,000.

The shop also says it offered to show Kelly another singing bird made by a German clockmaking company, which she could've taken home for around $2,000 ... but she left before seeing it.

As TMZ previously reported, Kelly blasted the store Saturday, comparing her shopping experience to Julia Roberts' character getting snubbed in "Pretty Woman."

The store pushed back, claiming Molly wasn't for sale ... prompting Kelly to fire back Sunday evening and call the owner a "liar," insisting she'd been told the bird cost $15K and was offered something cheaper.

Now, Art of Play says it's reached out to Kelly directly to settle the dispute ... adding it wishes her well and hopes they'll eventually be able to laugh about the whole thing.