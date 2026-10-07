Kelly Clarkson Stops Orlando Show to Help Fan in Medical Distress

Play video content Video: Kelly Clarkson Halts Orlando Performance to Check on Fan TMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson stopped her show cold Tuesday night ... after realizing someone in the crowd needed medical help ... and it's all on video.

The singer was performing at the House of Blues in Orlando when a woman in the audience suffered a medical emergency, prompting Kelly to stop the music in the middle of a song.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Kelly keeping her eyes on the situation and even asking the crowd to quiet down ... saying, "I don't know if making noise is helping this situation."

Once she got the all-clear, Kelly checked one more time -- "You good? OK cool" -- before thanking everyone and telling the band, "We'll pick it up at the second chorus."

And just like that ... Kelly got right back to business.

As TMZ previously reported, Kelly's no stranger to putting health before the show ... she postponed the start of her 2025 Vegas residency after rehearsals took a toll on her vocal cords.