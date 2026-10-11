Kelly Clarkson Store Feud: Brooklyn Shop Fires Back

Kelly Clarkson's public callout of a Brooklyn shop has triggered a lengthy social media response from the business ... as they fire back at her claims and repost customer praise.

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While Kelly alleged on Saturday the Art of Play shopkeepers made her feel like Julia Roberts' iconic "Pretty Woman" scene -- the store told a totally different version of events.

The small business claims Kelly attempted to purchase an item that wasn't even for sale ... inquiring about a singing and dancing bird named "Molly" which is permanently attached to the wall.

The fiery post says that they were shocked when their "small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people" who have never been there.

They closed out their post with one of their foe's own lyrics writing ... "As a talented popular singer once said 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'"

Art of Play also shared a pair of positive customer testimonials on social media ... including one that read, "for what its worth i think @artofplay is a great store!"

The store also shared a customer review praising its employees for their kindness ... a seemingly timely move as Kelly's allegations put the business under the microscope.

As we reported ... Kelly took to social media to describe an allegedly frustrating shopping experience at Art of Play. She claimed she traveled to the store intending to buy multiple items, only to feel an employee was steering her toward a cheaper alternative rather than taking her shopping plans seriously.

The singer didn't hold back, making it clear she believed the employee had missed out on a potentially sizable sale.