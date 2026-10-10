Kelly Clarkson Says NYC Store Treated Her Like Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman'

Kelly Clarkson says she had her very own "Pretty Woman" moment while shopping in New York City ... claiming a store employee treated her like she couldn't afford the merchandise, and she wasn't having it!

The singer took to X Saturday to blast Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop specializing in puzzles, games and toys, after she says an employee apparently made some assumptions about the size of her wallet.

Kelly says she went out of her way to visit the store because she thought it looked cool and had several items she wanted to buy ... but her shopping trip quickly took a turn.

According to Kelly, an employee made her feel like she couldn't afford the merchandise and allegedly offered to find her something comparable instead.

Needless to say, the Grammy winner wasn't amused ... telling the employee they had just lost out on a massive sale.

Kelly then compared the awkward encounter to Julia Roberts' iconic shopping scene in the 1990 film "Pretty Woman" ... sarcastically suggesting people visit the store if they want to experience the same treatment.

For those who need a refresher, Roberts' character Vivian gets snubbed by saleswomen at a fancy Beverly Hills boutique who assume she can't afford their clothes.

Vivian later returns after spending big bucks elsewhere and delivers one of the movie's most memorable lines ... "Big mistake. Big. Huge."

Kelly didn't identify the employee involved or reveal exactly what she planned to purchase.

The singer, who moved to NYC in 2023, certainly isn't hurting for cash ... making the alleged shopping snub all the more awkward.