Music Mogul Clive Davis Hospitalized in New York
Clive Davis Hospitalized in NYC
Clive Davis -- the music mogul who molded the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson -- is hospitalized ... TMZ has learned.
A spokesperson for Clive tells TMZ ... he was admitted to a New York City hospital Friday evening. We're told he is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital.
His spokesperson says he is expected to be released in the next 24 hours.
Clive, who is famous for his Grammy parties, has battled health issues before ... in February 2021 he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.
For the young kids out there ... Clive is a HUGE deal in the music biz. On top of discovering Whitney, he also founded Bad Boy Records with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Clive was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 in the non-performers category ... and the 200-seat theater at the Grammy Museum is named after him.