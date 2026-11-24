Shane Gillis is getting torched by his ex-girlfriend ... who claims the comedian cheated on her for months, leading to an explosive confrontation that left a hole in the wall and a matcha latte flying.

Grace Brassel is spilling all the messy details in a scathing essay for The Cut ... revealing she discovered the alleged infidelity on the Fourth of July last year after borrowing Shane's phone to play music and getting the urge to snoop through his texts.

Grace says she found months of sexually explicit messages between Shane and another woman ... including one in which he admitted he should've slept with her during Super Bowl weekend, when Grace says he'd left her at home.

And that's when the fireworks started ... Grace says she stormed into the living room, demanding to know who the woman was ... but Shane allegedly played dumb and kept fiddling with his Xbox controller as his buddies cleared out.

She admits she completely lost it ... punching a hole in the bathroom wall, throwing her phone and even tossing a chair.

The next morning, Grace claims Shane tried smoothing things over with a matcha latte and a halfhearted apology ... acknowledging the messages were bad and saying he was sorry. She responded by chucking the drink at the wall.

When she demanded to know why he'd cheated, Grace says Shane screamed back that he was insecure, using a homophobic slur to describe himself.

The two began breaking up last August, though Grace says they briefly reconciled before calling it quits for good.

And the cheating allegations are only part of her takedown ... Grace also accuses the comedian of being controlling, emotionally cruel and repeatedly putting her down throughout their relationship.

Gillis told the outlet ... "Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best."