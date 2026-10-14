Shane Gillis Slammed by 'SNL' Alums Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim Over Monologue

Shane Gillis is getting roasted by some familiar faces from "Saturday Night Live" ... with former cast members Cecily Strong and Ego Nwodim taking shots at the comedian over his controversial opening monologue.

Both women took to Instagram to fire back at Shane after he joked about women dressing like "whores" at the gym.

Ego kept her response short and sweet ... posting a mirror selfie from the gym in an all-black workout outfit with the caption, "whore reporting for duty."

Cecily went a little further, sharing a photo of her legs in workout leggings, colorful sneakers and rainbow socks ... writing, "On my way to Pilates in my new slutty ass orange shoes and rainbow socks. Might sell sex on the way not sure."

But she wasn't done there ... Cecily also brought up the alleged gang rape case at Cornell University, taking aim at how consent and sexual assault are being discussed in the wake of the allegations.

The backlash stems from Shane's October 10 'SNL' monologue, when he joked about women wearing revealing workout clothes and compared their brightly colored shorts to fishing lures.

The joke didn't exactly kill in the studio ... drawing some audible groans from the audience.

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Of course, Shane has a complicated history with 'SNL' ... he was hired as a cast member in 2019 before getting fired over resurfaced racist and homophobic remarks, though he's since returned to host multiple times.