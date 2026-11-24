Hayden Panettiere left behind an estate worth at least $6 million, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Wladimir Klitschko -- the father of Hayden's daughter, Kaya -- filed documents petitioning the court to make a woman named Melissa Moskal Bencivenga the administrator of the estate. Melissa is a tax and financial advisor.

The documents state Hayden died without a will and had personal property worth around $5.2 million and real property valued at just over $1 million. The total estate is said to be worth $6,232,119.

We broke the story ... Hayden died of an accidental overdose in South Carolina back in August.

Shortly after she died, Wladimir shared a tribute to Hayden ... saying she was loved, missed and will never be forgotten.