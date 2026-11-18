The Airbnb where Hayden Panettiere died in South Carolina is taking bookings again after pausing for a few months after she overdosed inside ... TMZ has learned.

The 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is in Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville. The profile for the unit shows a pull-out couch, presumably the one Hayden was sleeping on before her death.

One guest who recently stayed at the unit was told it was where Hayden died in the middle of their trip ... but said the unit was "clean" and they had a "great stay."

As TMZ first reported, Hayden died inside the residence on August 16 ... and her death was later ruled an accidental drug overdose.

The actress checked into the Airbnb with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson the night before she was found dead. Brian's brother arrived at the unit on a Sunday to find Hayden unresponsive and called the cops.

Per the police report, Brian turned over a bag of pills that Hayden had during questioning. The medical examiner determined her cause of death to be an overdose, which was the result of fentanyl-laced pills.

The Airbnb was not available for rent for several weeks after Hayden's death, but recently it reopened for business.

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