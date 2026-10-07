Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Wlad Klitschko Says He's Paying Late Actress’ Tax Debt To Protect Estate

Hayden Panettiere's ex, Wlad Klitschko, says he's putting up $30K of his own money to cover the late actress's tax bill … to prevent her estate from being hit with a ton of interest and penalties ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Wlad, who shares a daughter named Kaya with Hayden, believes Hayden's 2025 individual state and federal income tax returns are currently due on October 15 ... which is just a week away.

Wlad says Hayden owes approximately $30K for the year, which he will pay out of his own pocket. He says he will ask to be reimbursed by the estate once it is set up.

Hayden’s ex is using the issue as another reason to sign off on him being named guardian of Kaya … to allow him to represent her in the estate … where she is the sole beneficiary.

As TMZ first reported, Wlad also fears Hayden's property is at risk of being stolen or sold off … claiming a non-relative sold off her jewelry at a pawn shop.

Wlad says he's struggling to get law enforcement to investigate what items were sold without officially being appointed Kaya’s rep.