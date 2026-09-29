Hayden Panettiere's Family Unbothered by Wlad Klitschko's Guardianship Filing

Hayden Panettiere's family is backing her ex Wladimir Klitschko as he seeks legal guardianship of their daughter Kaya, telling TMZ they believe he's a devoted father who has Hayden's best interests at heart.

Sources connected to the family tell TMZ ... the family is supportive of Wlad's efforts to take a greater role in the transition of Hayden's estate to 11-year-old Kaya, who is set to inherit all of her mother's assets.

We're told the family's POV is the court filing is just a legal formality, and they add, "Wlad is a great father and we are grateful."

Wladimir and Hayden were previously engaged, but maintained a co-parenting relationship following their split. However, Wlad obtained full custody of Kaya in 2018 as Hayden struggled with postpartum depression, and he's lived with her in his native Ukraine since then.

As we previously reported, Wlad's recent filing seeking legal guardianship -- which would give him greater authority to make decisions on Kaya's behalf -- comes after years of public concern surrounding Hayden's addiction struggles.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Hayden's ex says before she died, Hayden hired a security service to protect her home and its contents ... "arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property." Wlad does not name the individual in the docs.

Wlad says locks were changed by a company following Hayden's death, "and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution."

Obtaining guardianship would allow him sole access to Hayden's property.