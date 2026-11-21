The FBI was hacked for the second time in recent months, with the cyberattack focused on its national criminal information database.

The suspected cyberattack on the National Crime Information Center's database has led to an investigation, CNN reported.

So far, the feds have kept quiet on the hack and their subsequent probe -- we've reached out to them for comment ... so far, no word back.

Back in September, the FBI announced a separate probe into the notorious hacking group ShinyHunters over its claims that it had stolen data on agents from their job portal ... NBC News reported.

The agency said in a statement at the time ... "The FBI is aware of a cyber-criminal enterprise group claiming a compromise of the FBIJobs.gov portal and alleged impact to FBI employee personally identifiable information (PII)."

The news of the latest hack comes after a cyber attack on the Department of Agriculture.