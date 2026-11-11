FBI Finds Child After Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Wife on Cruise Ship

The FBI has revealed that they found a child inside the cruise ship cabin where a man is accused of violently strangling his wife to death.

FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan said ... "A child was involved in the situation and was found uninjured by the FBI and law enforcement partners."

The child -- who Hagan called a "family member" of the suspect and victim -- was found in the ship's cabin aboard the MSC Seascape ... according to reports.

Jason Watford, 48, was charged with murder after allegedly strangling his wife Susan Watford Sunday night.

According to court docs, Jason told the FBI that he and Susan had argued at dinner before continuing their disagreement in their room ... causing him to "snap."

He allegedly struck her multiple times ... before strangling her for 4 to 5 minutes, only letting go from exhaustion.

Around 10 minutes later, Jason answered housekeeping at his door to receive fresh towels ... before sitting on the floor of the hallway and scrolling his phone.

The housekeeper allegedly reported seeing blood on his hands to the ship's security ... who then detained Jason.