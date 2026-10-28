Passengers From 'Never-Ending' Cruise Speak Out After Getting Kicked Off Ship

Passengers from the "never-ending" sail are speaking out after getting kicked off the Villa Vie Odyssey and being stranded in Asia.

One resident tells Reuters they had to disembark in Cambodia because the cruise line ran out of money and can't make it to the next port.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He says they're trying to raise money so they can get back onboard and move on ... but no one's ponying up.

Problem is ... another passenger says a lot of people have sunk all their money into their residential cabins onboard the Villa Vie Odyssey and sold their homes on land ... so they have nowhere to go.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

One passenger told BBC she doesn't regret choosing to live on the ship ... but notes it's unfortunate that the U.S. war with Iran caused fuel prices to skyrocket.

As we previously reported, the company announced to residents that they were "unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations" ... and gave them just hours to disembark.

Villa Vie said they tried to take measures to offset the cost of fuel, but they still can't get out of the red.