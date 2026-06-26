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Dead Endangered Whale Found on Bow of Cruise Ship Arriving in Alaska

Royal Caribbean Cruise Pulls Into Port with Dead Whale on Bow

By TMZ Staff
Published
Pregnant Fin Whale Found Dead On Bow of Alaska Cruise Ship
Launch Gallery
The Devastating Photos Launch Gallery
Facebook/NOAA Fisheries Alaska

A cruise ship brought some strange cargo to Alaska ... pulling into port with a massive carcass on its bow -- a pregnant 61-foot fin whale.

The Royal Caribbean Group's "Ovation of the Seas" arrived in Seward, AK, on June 19, hauling the endangered whale, which was towed to a local beach for further examination.

sub fin whale NOAA Fisheries Alaska facebook
Facebook / NOAA Fisheries Alaska

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Alaska, the whale was freshly dead and in good nutritional condition ... with an adequate amount of blubber and muscle.

Preliminary findings from the necropsy reportedly indicate the whale died after being struck by a vessel. The marine mammal had blunt force trauma to the jaw, spine, and ribs.

RCG released a statement after the incident ... "We are saddened to hear that one of our ships struck a whale while on its way to Seward. We take any impact to marine ecosystems very seriously. The ship immediately reported the incident to the proper authorities. We are cooperating fully with NOAA and are awaiting the necropsy results."

Marilyn Monroe-INLINE-HULU

Law enforcement is investigating.

As for the whale ... it will be towed out to sea where it will sink and nature will take its course.

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