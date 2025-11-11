50 People Rescued After Tourist Catamaran Sinks Off Dominican Republic Coast

Talk about a vacation that went way off course ... a bunch of terrified cruise passengers had to be rescued after their excursion catamaran sank in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 40-foot tourist catamaran -- named Boca de Yuma -- was carrying 50 passengers and crew onboard when it began going down in Samaná Bay on Sunday after slamming into something in the water.

The Dominican Republic’s Navy confirmed the whole ordeal in a Facebook post ... sharing dramatic pics of the rescue.

They said the catamaran had set sail from Embat Pier, packed with passengers from the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1, operated by TUI Cruises.

A TUI Cruises spokesperson confirmed everyone’s safe and sound -- all passengers were brought back to Mein Schiff 1 right after the rescue, thanks to nearby boats that rushed in when help was called.

The company added ... "The guests affected were immediately offered pastoral care and compensation. All of them decided to continue the trip."