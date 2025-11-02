Colin Jost & Pete Davidson No Longer Looking to Sell Staten Island Ferry

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson aren't ready to give up their captain's hats yet ... 'cause we've learned the two are no longer looking to sell the Staten Island Ferry they purchased.

Here's the deal ... during the New York City Marathon, Pete and Colin's ship appeared along the route -- painted bright pink with a Nike logo on the side to encourage runners to keep their feet moving during the event.

We've checked in on the status of the Staten Island Ferry sale -- Pete and Colin have talked repeatedly about wanting to offload the ship they bought nearly four years ago for $280k -- and sources with direct knowledge tell us the two have made an about-face ... 'cause they're no longer selling it.

Our sources say Pete and Colin's vision for the ferry is starting to take shape ... pointing out this deal with Nike, the horror movie "Screamboat Willie", and a recent Tommy Hilfiger show held on board are good signs that this project will work out.

We're told these events generate a ton of buzz -- people are always interested in what they have planned -- and the two, along with their partner Paul Italia, love to keep people guessing.

Davidson teased some "cool stuff" was happening with the boat back in August ... so, it seems the writing about the canceled sale attempt may have been on the wall for some time.

Worth noting ... we also have sources who have told us Colin and Pete aren't all that close anymore -- they're still on good terms, and they clearly view the future of the ferry the same way, but they were never really besties.