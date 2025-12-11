Princess Cruise Lines Sued By Woman Who Says Chair Collapsed While She Was Sitting In It

Going Down With the Ship Seat ...

Princess Cruise Lines is being sued by a woman who says the company doesn't run a tight enough ship ... alleging they allowed her to sit on a chair, which broke while she was on it.

Marie Cassano says she took a trip with PCL in January 2025 ... during which she went to the theater onboard to take in a show.

However, MC claims she had a bad experience when her "seat suddenly came apart and collapsed, causing her severe and permanent injuries."

Cassano includes a picture of the alleged culprit ... the bottom of which is lying on the floor beneath the backrest and the top of which is covered in yellow caution tape.

PCL either did or should've known the chair was faulty, Cassano claims in her lawsuit ... and she wants justice after her alleged tumble to the deck.

We'll have to wait and see if Cassano gets a treasure chest from the company ... or if this lawsuit's as ill-fated as the Titanic.