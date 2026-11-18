The Federal Aviation Administration may have some explaining to do over last week's nationwide flight meltdown ... 'cause it turns out the agency reportedly gave the green light to the very work that preceded the massive shutdown.

According to The Washington Post, an FAA official was on-site in El Dorado, Arkansas, Friday as contractor L3Harris Technologies switched critical air traffic communications from aging copper wires to fiber-optic cables.

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And here's the kicker ... the official reportedly tested the new equipment and signed off on the job. Just eight minutes later, air traffic control communications began failing across much of the country.

The new details complicate the blame game surrounding the massive outage ... with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy repeatedly pointing the finger at L3Harris, even questioning whether the company's work was incompetent.

But a person familiar with the investigation told the Post the criticism was "inflammatory" and "insulting" ... arguing the FAA was involved every step of the way, including approving the work before it began.

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The source says everything appeared to be working properly when the job was completed ... and investigators still haven't determined exactly what went wrong.

As TMZ previously reported, the FAA ordered a rare nationwide ground stop Friday after communications failures disrupted air traffic control operations ... leaving travelers stranded and flights grounded for roughly 4 ½ hours.

We've also reported the FBI is involved in the investigation ... with the equipment being examined at an L3Harris facility in Florida under FAA supervision.

Meanwhile, L3Harris has reportedly stopped using the type of router implicated in the outage while continuing its broader modernization work.