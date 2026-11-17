Outage after outage after outage ... America's critical systems keep going down, and the timing has people wondering whether something bigger is going on.

Our team discussed the wave of outages on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Harvey pointed to Sen. Josh Hawley, who told TMZ DC he's worried the disruptions aren't just a coincidence ... and wants answers about what's causing them, and whether this is a coordinated cyberattack.

The concerns come after an FAA ground stop, Microsoft and banking outages, and a cyberattack targeting 178 major websites, including CNN and Zoom -- plus the NSA's top-secret communications network going down. There's no evidence the disruptions are connected ... but Harvey isn't convinced the timing can simply be brushed aside, no matter that POTUS says.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

The crew also tackled a theory floated by Sen. Markwayne Mullin ... that powerful A.I. technology could be overwhelming America's aging computer systems.

And with Thanksgiving travel approaching, the team warned that another major failure could cause serious chaos ... especially if airlines, banks or the power grid are affected.