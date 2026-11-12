TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Why Nvidia CEO's Sex Scandal Is Bigger Than Affairs

Nvidia Sex Scandal Goes Way Beyond the Bedroom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned amid an explosive sex scandal ... and his downfall is sending shockwaves through Wall Street, with billions wiped off the company's value.

Our team discussed the tech billionaire's scandal on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Huang stepped down Thursday amid allegations of an affair with a female executive who reported directly to him ... on top of his previously disclosed relationship with a woman accused of spying for China. Nvidia has named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO.

Harvey and the crew dug into the massive fallout ... including Nvidia's plunging stock, fears about the company's future, and what Huang's sudden departure could mean for America's A.I. race against China.

Things also got pretty personal ... with the team dissecting Huang's painfully awkward pickup line about helping his future wife with homework ... before debating whether the leather-jacket-loving billionaire was a Silicon Valley heartthrob or just a nerd with money.

Play video content Video: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang May Have Been Fed False Information Intended for China TMZ.com

And with questions swirling about potential Chinese espionage and Donald Trump's handling of the warning signs, the crew wondered whether Huang's bedroom drama could end up becoming a much bigger political nightmare.