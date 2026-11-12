Former NFL QB Richard Todd's Wife Arrested For Domestic Violence

Richard Todd's wife was arrested after cops say she attacked him with a pair of pliers at their Alabama home ... according to legal docs reviewed by TMZ.

According to Alabama officials ... Richard and Debra Todd began arguing on Sunday in Florence, Alabama, before she allegedly grabbed the pliers and hit him multiple times with them.

Cops say Richard had multiple cuts and abrasions on his arms. Documents state he did not go to the hospital or receive medical treatment at the scene.

In Debra's mug shot ... in which she has some redness around her left eye and what looks like a cut on her lip.

Debra is facing a second-degree domestic violence charge.

Richard was drafted by the New York Jets with the 6th overall pick in the 1976 NFL Draft after a successful tenure at the University of Alabama under legendary coach Bear Bryant.