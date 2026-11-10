Tony Romo Returns To TV For First Time Since OWI Arrest

Tony Romo is back on TV ... the quarterback-turned-commentator popped up out of nowhere on Pat McAfee's "Monday Night Football" altcast, his first media appearance since his OWI arrest this summer.

And nobody saw it coming ... 'cause ESPN didn't promote the cameo at all.

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Romo joined "Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN2 for Monday's Bills-Vikings game, calling in remotely early in the second quarter ... with McAfee billing him as the show's quarterback expert.

Romo broke down the first-half defensive slugfest, and dished advice to Vikings QB Carson Wentz, saying he should be force-feeding Justin Jefferson.

Tony also talked about Minnesota's blitz-happy defense, and how it affected Josh Allen, who was "in a hurricane."

McAfee clearly enjoyed having Tony on, telling him, "We all miss you."

Some online saw it as an audition to replace Troy Aikman -- in the last year of his deal -- on the main ESPN broadcast.

Aikman's partner, Joe Buck, signed a lucrative new contract and will need someone to share the booth with if Troy leaves, as is expected.

Romo and CBS parted ways in early October ... months after he was arrested for drunk driving in Wisconsin after a round of golf. The network initially put him on indefinite leave before the amicable split.

Tony said he was taking a break to focus on his health and family ... so it's unclear if he'll be looking for a job for next season.