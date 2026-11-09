Dianna Russini Returns to Sports Media Months After Mike Vrabel Affair Scandal

Dianna Russini is making her comeback ... the long-time NFL reporter is returning to sports media seven months after her alleged affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

BetUS Casino & Sportsbook announced Monday that she's joining their platform ... marking her first major career move since resigning from The Athletic in April amid intense scrutiny over her relationship with the married NFL coach.

She said in a statement ... "Football has always been my favorite sport to cover, and I’ve really missed being in the middle of the action, breaking stories and connecting fans to what’s happening across the league.

She added ... "I'm excited to get back to reporting on the NFL and bring that passion to BetUS. I want to give fans more than just the headlines, sharing insider perspectives, uncovering the stories behind the biggest moments, and helping audiences better understand the teams, players, and matchups that shape each week.”

Russini, who is represented by The Agency Group PR, is stepping back into the spotlight after months away from sports media.

As TMZ previously reported ... the scandal erupted in April when photos surfaced of Russini and Vrabel getting cozy at an adults-only Arizona resort, where they were seen hugging and holding hands.

Both initially denied anything inappropriate happened ... but the controversy only intensified when additional photos emerged appearing to show the two kissing at a New York City bar in 2020.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports also obtained photos of the pair gambling together at a Mississippi casino in 2024 ... and broke the story that they rented a private boat in Tennessee in June 2021, when Russini was pregnant with her first child.

The fallout was swift ... Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, while Vrabel later acknowledged having difficult conversations with his family and took time away from the Patriots to attend counseling.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Publicly Praises Wife Amid Dianna Russini Buzz X/@patriots

In September, The Athletic concluded Russini's relationship with Vrabel violated its newsroom standards, regardless of whether it was romantic ... though investigators found no clear evidence she used her position to give the coach favorable coverage.