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Dianna Russini Photographed Enjoying Cruise Vacation With Her Husband and Kids

Dianna Russini Yukking It Up With Hubby And Kids On Cruise ... Mike Vrabel Who?

By TMZ Staff
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Dianna Russini is patching things up with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, after she was snapped getting all touchy-feely with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

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The former NFL reporter for The Athletic was spotted on a Royal Caribbean Cruise with Goldschmidt -- a Shake Shack executive -- and their two sons over the July 4 weekend.

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TMZ obtained photos showing Russini hanging out with her family inside the ship.

The seven-day cruise set sail from New Jersey on June 28 and made its return voyage on July 5 ... traveling to Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; and a private island called CocoCay, also in the Bahamas. Tickets for the cruise reportedly started at $1,475 a person.

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Clearly, Russini needed to decompress after several rough months. As you know, she resigned from The Athletic in April 2026 after photos surfaced showing her holding hands with Vrabel at an Arizona resort. Vrabel also took a lot of heat, holding a press conference to address the scandal ... explaining he had "difficult conversations" with his family.

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