Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Places in Top 5 in Pro Natural Bodybuilding Debut

Play video content Video: Joseph Baena Instagram/@joebaena

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son just hit a major milestone in his bodybuilding career ... landing in the top 5 in his first pro show.

Competing in his Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association debut ... Joseph Baena flexed his way into fifth place -- not bad for his third bodybuilding competition ever!

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Speaking out about his performance in Natural Classic Physique at the 2026 PNBA World Cup, Baena told his Instagram followers ... "That was such a fantastic competition."

Baena said that he was "extremely proud of myself" after his strong showing, adding ... "I came in looking so much better than last time."

Play video content Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Muscles in INBA Title Win Instagram/@joebaena

We reported earlier ... Joseph clinched his pro card back in April after winning the INBA Iron Gladiator Classic Physique title.

Of course, Arnold's son is not the only celeb kid celebrating their latest showing at a bodybuilding competition.

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Guitarist Slash's son Cash Hudson won the NPC Ruby Championship Saturday.