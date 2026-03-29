Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Wins First Bodybuilding Competition

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is following in his famous dad's footsteps, winning his debut bodybuilding competition in a major way.

Joseph beat out his competitors to come in first in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice, and Men’s Classic Physique Novice during Saturday's NPC Natural Colorado State competition.

Joseph also snagged a silver medal in the Men’s Classic Physique Open Class C, and shared a bunch of Instagram photos of himself flexing on stage during the event.

This must have made Arnold one proud pappa as he passed the torch to his son in the world of bodybuilding. As you know, Arnold had a long, illustrious career as a competitive bodybuilder before becoming Hollywood royalty. And Arnold was right there with Joseph as he trained for Saturday's competition.

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As we reported, a recent video showed Arnold and Joseph at the gym during one of their training sessions. Joseph looked absolutely ripped as he struck several poses with Arnold standing by him, giving him pointers.