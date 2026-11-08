Nanny's Family Launches GoFundMe After Deadly Florida Plane Crash

The family of Ana María Cetina has launched a GoFundMe after she was among nine killed in a horrific plane crash in Florida last week.

Ana María's mother Angelica and sister Angie wrote in the fundraiser's description ... "At just 24 years old, Ana María Ramírez Cetina had a lifetime of dreams ahead of her. On November 1st, her life was tragically cut short in the plane crash that also claimed the lives of other beloved family members: Adam [Robinson] and Helen [Sharp], and their beautiful children, Emma and Charlie."

In addition to being the nanny to Adam and Helen's kids, Ana María was also a biomedical engineer who came to the U.S. to seek more opportunities.

Angelica and Angie add ... "Along the way, she became an irreplaceable part of a family."

Seeking financial help after her death, they added ... "No donation can bring Ana María back. But together we can show her family that her life left a lasting impact, that her kindness lives on in our memories, and that they don't have to face this pain alone."

As of publication ... the GoFundMe has garnered over $19K toward its $26K goal.

Angie previously spoke out about Ana María's death in an interview with The US Sun.

The late nanny's sister revealed that they had one final call before she took off on the ill-fated flight ... with Angie saying ... "We did a video call, she showed me the children, she showed me the plane."

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful