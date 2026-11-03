Palm Beach Plane Crash: Photo Shows Captain Jeff Gregory

Here's the first look at the captain who was flying the private jet that nosedived and crashed in Florida, killing all 9 people on board.

Captain Jeff Gregory is seen smiling in this undated photo ... he's wearing his pilot's uniform, with his wings and a tie.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

East Coast Jets provided the photo ... Gregory was NOT flying one of their jets at the time of the crash.

55-year-old Gregory was at the controls Sunday when a Learjet 60 encountered ice and moderate turbulence while flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The jet nosedived and crashed in Florida, with the impact igniting a fireball and killing Gregory, his co-pilot, and their seven passengers.

Nathalia Gadelha was the co-pilot ... she was just 20 years old and earned her pilot's license when she was 17 and going to a Florida high school. She texted her boyfriend minutes before the crash, "I've got turbulence, I've got ice."

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Nathalia is heard in horrifying dispatch audio saying, "Holy f***, we're out of time," while a man -- presumably Gregory -- says the Lord's prayer.

The group was flying to the Bahamas to celebrate Adam's birthday.