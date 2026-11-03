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Palm Beach Plane Crash: Photo Shows Captain Jeff Gregory

Fatal Palm Beach Plane Crash Photo Shows Captain Gregory

By TMZ Staff
Published
jeff gregory east coast jets 2
East Coast Jets

Here's the first look at the captain who was flying the private jet that nosedived and crashed in Florida, killing all 9 people on board.

Captain Jeff Gregory is seen smiling in this undated photo ... he's wearing his pilot's uniform, with his wings and a tie.

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Moment of impact
Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead
Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

East Coast Jets provided the photo ... Gregory was NOT flying one of their jets at the time of the crash.

55-year-old Gregory was at the controls Sunday when a Learjet 60 encountered ice and moderate turbulence while flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The jet nosedived and crashed in Florida, with the impact igniting a fireball and killing Gregory, his co-pilot, and their seven passengers.

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Nathalia Gadelha was the co-pilot ... she was just 20 years old and earned her pilot's license when she was 17 and going to a Florida high school. She texted her boyfriend minutes before the crash, "I've got turbulence, I've got ice."

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SCREAMS OF TERROR
Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash
ATC

Nathalia is heard in horrifying dispatch audio saying, "Holy f***, we're out of time," while a man -- presumably Gregory -- says the Lord's prayer.

The passengers were Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children Emma and Charlie, their two friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and their nanny Anita Maria Cetina.

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The group was flying to the Bahamas to celebrate Adam's birthday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating.

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