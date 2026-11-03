'Dukes of Hazzard' John Schneider Admits Owing Ex-Wife Millions In Divorce Battle

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider is changing course in his divorce battle with his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider ... he's now admitting he owes her millions ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor says he was confused because there were two divorces filed … one in California and one in Louisiana. He says he didn't initially think the support order from California was valid but says he now understands he owes around $3.7 million in back spousal support to his ex.

The actor says he does not seek forgiveness … but doesn't want her to take half of his Social Security checks until the debt is paid off.

John says he is not "financially capable of satisfying the accumulated arrearages, and an order diverting one-half of his Social Security benefits would substantially affect the resources available" for him to pay his monthly bills.

As TMZ first reported, Elvira claimed she was owed millions in back support, alleging he owed more than $2.3 million in back support and around $1 million in interest.

The exes split in 2014 after 21 years of marriage. In 2019, John was ordered to pay $25k a month in support, and Elvira has been attempting to collect that money for years.