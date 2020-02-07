'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider's Ex Says He Owes $1 Million

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider is one stingy son of a gun, according to his ex-wife ... who claims he owes her 7 figures and she's taking extreme measures to get it.

John's ex, Elvira Schneider, claims the actor owes her more than $1 million in unpaid spousal support, dating back 4 years ... according to new docs obtained by TMZ.

All in, Elvira says Bo Duke's shorted her $1,115,824. And, you thought Boss Hogg was pissed?!? BTW, that massive figure includes a previously agreed-upon 10 percent interest rate.

As we first reported, John was ordered to pay $18,911 per month back in September 2016, while they were still hammering out the divorce. They finally reached a settlement last August, and his monthly nut jumped to $25,000.

John's ex thinks he should have no problem squaring up -- she claims he's raking in $172,777 PER MONTH!