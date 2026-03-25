'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider's Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her $2.3 Million

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider is way behind on spousal support payments, at least according to his ex-wife ... she claims he owes her 7 figures, and she's going to great lengths to cash in.

John's ex, Elvira Schneider, claims the actor owes her more than $2.3 million in unpaid spousal support, dating back several years ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

All told, Elvira claims John shorted her $2,382,548 ... and it sounds like she's more pissed than Boss Hogg. She says the huge sum includes more than $984K in accrued interest. Ouch.

We broke the story ... when the exes settled their nasty divorce in August 2019, John was ordered to pay Elvira around $25,000 per month in spousal support.

If John can't pay it all back in one lump sum, don't fret ... Elvira's got a plan. She's asking the court to give her a slice of John's Screen Actors Guild pension and a cut of his Social Security.