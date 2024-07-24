'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino's Widow Dee Dee

John Schneider has found a new Duchess of Hazzard -- tying the knot with Dee Dee Sorvino, widow of the late Paul Sorvino ... about two years after his own wife passed.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star and Dee Dee exchanged vows in Las Vegas Tuesday night -- with sources telling us they got hitched at the Vegas Weddings venue in Sin City ... with the couple driving away in a convertible that was once owned by Usher.

We're told Schneider and Sorvino are planning a reception in L.A. -- which will go down at the Hollywood Museum on August 1 ... the place they first met.

Like we mentioned, this ain't the first wedding for either star ... 'cause they were both in loving relationships before their respective partners recently passed away.

Schneider's wife Alicia Allain, 53, died last year after a battle with breast cancer ... just three years after marrying John.

As for Paul -- best known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Romeo + Juliet" - he died the year before from natural causes after fighting a series of health battles over the years.

JS revealed he was dating a new person in May during an episode of "Grace Begins, The Podcast" ... explaining God sent him a fellow widower because he needed someone to empathize with his struggle.