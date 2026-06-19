'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Fighting Ex-Wife Over $2 Million

No Way I Owe Ex $2M In Spousal Support

John Schneider is disputing his ex-wife's claim that he owes her 7-figures in unpaid spousal support ... claiming Elvira Schneider needs to double-check her math.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a judge to shut down Elvira's latest motion in their never-ending legal war ... this after she claimed he owed her more than $2.3 million.

John says Elvira failed to provide any evidence to back up the amount she claims he owes ... and he also believes Elvira made mathematical errors in her calculations.

A judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported, Elvira filed docs in March alleging John was way behind on spousal support. She said he owed $2,382,548 ... which included nearly $1 million in interest alone.

Elvira filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage. They settled the case in 2019 ... with the actor being ordered to pay her $25K a month in spousal support.