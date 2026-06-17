Christine Quinn Says 'Trash Needed to Be Taken Out' Ahead of 'Selling Sunset' Return

Christine Quinn's return to "Selling Sunset" is already stirring up drama ... because she appeared to take a swipe at some former castmates while explaining why now was the right time to come back.

We got Christine Tuesday outside The Oppenheim Group offices as she was leaving after a day of filming for the Netflix hit series, and asked what made this the perfect moment for her return.

Christine didn't hold back ... telling us the trash needed to be taken out before adding she also needed to be divorced from ex-hubby Christian Dumontet. Asked if the timing was finally right, she said timing is everything.

Christine didn't name names, but her comment is likely to spark speculation that she's throwing shade at some of her former cast members now out of the picture.

As for whether she's returning as the villain fans remember, Christine kept things mysterious, telling us viewers we will have to tune in and see. Then she added, "It depends on the day."

We also caught up with "Selling Sunset" newcomer Jordyn Braff, who teased plenty of excitement ahead this season. She told us she loves working with Christine and Heather El Moussa, saying the pair are always selling houses and serving looks.

As we previously reported ... we got photos of Christine at Rose Day in Calabasas filming with the cast for season 10.

Christine appeared on the first five seasons of the show before exiting the series in 2022 amid feuds with several cast members.