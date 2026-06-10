Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae's Newport Beach Home Burglarized

Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa are dealing with a real life home nightmare ... 'cause TMZ has learned their multimillion dollar Newport Beach mansion was burglarized while the couple was out of town.

Newport Beach Police officers responded to the couple's home around 5:40 PM Monday after receiving a burglary call.

We're told Tarek and Heather were away on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico when the break-in occurred.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... several high value items were taken from the residence, though it's currently unclear exactly what was stolen or how much the missing property is worth.

Heather appeared to address the ordeal on Instagram afterward ... writing, "Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad," while adding that she and her family are safe. She also told followers she's taking "a break for a few days" and promised to explain more later.

The couple's home -- valued at roughly $5M -- is now at the center of the investigation as cops work to determine how the burglars got inside and what they made off with.

Tarek is best known as the longtime star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and other home-renovation series ... while Heather rose to fame on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" before joining her husband on HGTV's "The Flipping El Moussas." The two married in 2021 and share a son together.