Heather Rae El Moussa Talks 'Selling Sunset' Drama, 'I Left at a Good Time'

Play video content TMZ.com

Heather Rae El Moussa’s spilling on the wild "Selling Sunset" Season 9 ... saying she dipped out right on time in 2023 ... 'cause, honestly, that drama’s way too much to handle!

We caught up with Heather and hubby Tarek El Moussa at the Cupshe Holiday Party in Hollywood Thursday night, and Heather told us she was basically the glue holding the girls together ... so seeing those friendships fall apart? Yeah, it's kinda sad.

Heather tells us that despite all the chaos, she’s still down for "Selling Sunset" to keep going -- ‘cause everyone deserves to wrap up their storylines before the final "sold!"

Tarek couldn’t resist chiming in -- joking they should bring all the "Selling Sunset" ladies onto their HGTV show "The Flip Off" ... so they can keep the cattiness going while flipping houses instead of tables!