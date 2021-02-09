Heather Rae Young Gets Tarek El Moussa Tat for Valentine's Day

"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young didn't leave much to the imagination with her Valentine's Day gift to Tarek El Moussa ... with a tattoo dedicated to Tarek on her ass.

The high-end real estate agent and Netflix star showed off the new ink not-so-subtly positioned above her left butt cheek, and the message is crystal clear ... she's all in for Mr. El Moussa now and forever -- or until she needs to find a tattoo remover.

Anyway ... Heather, who has been engaged to the "Flip or Flop" star for 7 months, wasn't done with just the ink work. She had more up her sleeve with a romantic night set up for Mr. El Moussa.

She previewed a bit of it with an Instagram Story ... showing a hallway lined with rose petals and candles. Someone's getting lucky!

These two have been inseparable since they started hanging out in the summer of 2019. The relationship's gone so swimmingly ... Tarek's openly talked about the idea of doing a new TV show with bae Rae.